NETWORK Rail has revealed it is planning to close a level crossing in a village near York.

The organisation is asking people in Copmanthorpe to give their feedback on its proposals to replace the footpath level crossing with an alternative safe access over the railway.

It says major improvement work is taking place between York and Church Fenton which will allow trains to reach speeds of 125mph on all four lines, bringing faster, more reliable journeys for passengers.

"The work is in preparation for the Transpennine Route Upgrade - which will provide capacity for more trains and faster journeys between York, Leeds and Manchester Victoria," said a spokesperson.

"As part of this project, Network Rail is looking at options to fully close Copmanthorpe level crossing - which would improve safety in the area."

They said people who use the crossing and residents who live nearby are being encouraged to share their views on two proposed options for an alternative safe access over the railway:

*Divert people to the existing Temple Lane bridge, with plans to install an additional footpath over the bridge

*Install a new stepped footbridge at York Field Lane

They said the virtual consultation will run until Friday October 1 and people can view the proposals, ask questions and share their feedback by visiting: www.networkrail.co.uk/CopmanthorpeLX

They said Network Rail was also holding two live chat sessions within the virtual event where people could chat to its project team and ask any questions they have about the proposals.They would take place on Tuesday September 28 September, between noon and 1pm, and on Wednesday September 29,between 6pm and 7pm.

Stephen Wright, Senior Sponsor for Network Rail’s Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “We really want people in Copmanthorpe to share their views on the planned closure of the level crossing and let us know what they think of our two proposed options.

"This will allow us to find the best option to maintain safe access over the railway and meet the needs of the community."