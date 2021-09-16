THE building that was once home to one of York's oldest working men's clubs has been put up for sale - with a million pound price tag.
The former New York Club & Institute on Blossom Street closed its doors in January 2019 after 90 years in the community.
The decision came after a majority of the membership voted to sell up.
The club had been unable to attract new members in recent years and numbers have dropped by around half.
Developers York City Living Ltd vowed to “secure the long-term future” of the building and successfully applied to transform the site into flats.
City of York Council approved planning permission to convert the site into 16 apartments.
The flats would be targeted towards first time buyers and residents looking to downsize, developers said.
Now the much loved building is up for sale with Ashtons Estate Agents describing it as a "fantastic development opportunity" offered with no chain.
"Early viewing highly recommended," the estate egents added.
It is accepting offers over £1,400,000.
Anyone interested in the property can call Ashtons Estate Agents on 01904 200093.
In 2018, Frank Healy - the regional branch secretary of the Club & Institute Union (CIU) - reflected on the decision to close the club.
He said: “The New York has gone from being the heart of the community to being on the periphery. The history that is being lost here is tremendous.”
Take a look around inside...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment