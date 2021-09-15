LATEST official figures have revealed a stark difference between the Covid infection rates in two areas of York.
The Fulford, Heslington and University of York area had just three coronavirus cases confirmed in the week to September 10, giving it a rolling seven day rate of only 31.3 cases per 100,000 population.
In contrast, Acomb saw 46 cases confirmed in the same period, giving it a rate of 439.4 per 100,000 people.
Other areas of North Yorkshire with high rates included Tadcaster, with 35 cases and a rate of 463.0, and Pickering and Thornton Le Dale, with 43 cases and a rate of 401.3.
The average rolling rate for the whole of the City of York Council area was 212.8, considerably lower than the average of 308.3 for the whole of England and 360 for the UK.
The rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 334.3 and it was 400.6 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals is remaining fairly stable.
There were 49 such inpatients yesterday, similar to daily figures in recent weeks and much lower than the peak of 242 in January.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.