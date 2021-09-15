THE North Yorkshire family of a little girl who has spent more than a year in hospital as she battles leukaemia has told of the invaluable accommodation provided for them by a charity.
Evie Armstrong, six, of Scarborough, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in August 2020 and has been in hospital in Leeds ever since, receiving treatment including a bone marrow transplant.
Her mother Katy Armstrong said the Yorkshire childhood cancer charity Candlelighters had provided the family with overnight accommodation at The Candlelighters Cottage.
"This is a beautiful self-catering shared accommodation, home from home, available to families with children receiving treatment in hospital," she said.
"We are very grateful for all the help they provide and we are able to see first-hand what wonderful work they do!" She said she and Evie's dad Simon were able to have their first dinner together in six months and spend some valuable family time with Evie.
Candlelighters is aiming to raise funds and awareness as it marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
