POLICE have reopened a major road after a crash.
As The Press reported yesterday (September 15) emergency services were at the scene of a serious collision on A64 at High Hutton.
The incident happened shortly before 2.20pm and involved a motorcycle and a car between the Hopgrove roundabout and the B1248 York Road Musley Bank, Malton turn off.
The road was closed in both directions and remained closed in to the early hours of this morning for the police to carry out accident investigation work at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police say anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-15092021-0232.
