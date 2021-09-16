BRIDLINGTON Kite Festival had its biggest turnout ever as visitors were entertained by the world’s largest inflatable kite display.
Internationally renowned kite-flyers flew over 100 kites from around the world for the 8,000 people spectating, including a handmade 100m long dragon from Bali, only on its second flight, and Oscar, the world’s largest teddy bear.
The event last weekend was rescheduled after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, and from its usual date in May, which it is expected to return to next year.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire council, said: “Thankfully we had fantastic weather for our kite-enthusiasts and overall it was a fantastic occasion enjoyed by lots of families and we can now look forward to doing it all over again come May.”
Visitors also had the chance to fly their own kites, buy a kite or simply watch the displays.
