THE stage at a York church is to be removed to make room for a garden room and balcony under plans before the city council.

Acomb Methodist Church, in Front Street, is applying to remove its stage and create a single storey extension to the back of the building complete with balcony overlooking its community garden.

The works would mean removing the stage from the building, built in the 1960s.

However Mark Tabert, York architect of the scheme, says no theatrical organisations currently use the church, although it is popular with church and community groups.

In his Design and Access statement sent in with application, Mr Tabert said demand for the church space was growing and had increased in recent years.

He said: "There is a need for more space to accommodate the growing demand not only from outside groups but also for activities within the church."

A new garden room would allow for "meetings, quiet study and worship, and for outside bodies".

He added that existing storage was inadequate with many bulky items currently stored on the stage which was "far from satisfactory as these have to be manhandled on and off the stage. A purpose built store is proposed to free up space in other rooms".

The building is used seven days a week throughout the day and in the evening by sports clubs, church and community bodies including Brownies, Weight Watchers, orchestra, sports, adult education and elderly organisations. It also runs a toddler group.

"There is no theatrical user groups hence the reason for removing the stage," he added.

There is a community garden at the rear which was converted from wilderness in 2016.

"The balcony gives open space on sunny days and is shielded from immediate neighbours on the east side and allows a more immediate connection to the community garden," wrote Mr Tabert.

To find out more about the application (21/01987/FUL) click here or visit: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk/

