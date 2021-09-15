Boris Johnson is carrying out a shake-up of his top team, with Cabinet ministers expected to be sacked to make way for new blood.

A reshuffle has long been expected in Westminster and sources said the Prime Minister is determined to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet.

Confirmation that a reshuffle was being carried out came as Mr Johnson led Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons.

“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic,” a No 10 source said.

“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter.

“But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

This is every minister sacked.

Gavin Williamson

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been sacked from his role.

Williamson was appointed in July 2019 after Johnson was elected as Prime Minister in the same month.

In a tweet following him losing the role, Williamson said it had been “a privilege” to serve as the Education Secretary.

Robert Buckland

Robert Buckland has been sacked from his role as justice secretary and Lord Chancellor.

Like Gavin Williamson who was sacked as Education Secretary today, Buckland was appointed in the position following Boris Johnson’s election victory in July 2019.

In a tweet following him losing the role, Buckland said it had been “an honour” to serve in Government for the past seven years and as Lord Chancellor for the last two.

“I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure,” he added.

Robert Jenrick

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has been sacked from his role as Boris Johnson carries out his cabinet reshuffle.

Jenrick was appointed in July 2019 after Johnson was elected as Prime Minister in the same month.

In a tweet following his losing the role, Jenrick said it has been a "huge privilege" to serve as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Amanda Milling

Amanda Milling was sacked as Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party as part of the Cabinet reshuffle (Victoria Jones/PA)

Amanda Milling has been sacked as the Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party.

She has been serving as a Minister without Portfolio in the UK Cabinet since February 2020, and alongside Ben Elliott as Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party.