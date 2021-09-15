Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has been sacked from his role as Boris Johnson carries out his cabinet reshuffle today.
Jenrick was appointed in July 2019 after Johnson was elected as Prime Minister in the same month.
In a tweet following his losing the role, Jenrick said it has been a "huge privilege" to serve as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
He said: "It’s been a huge privilege to serve as Secretary of State @mhclg. Thank you to everyone at the department for their hard work, dedication and friendship. I’m deeply proud of all we achieved. I will continue to support the Prime Minister and the Government in every way I can."
Many replies to -Jenrick's tweet were not sympathetic.
With one twitter user saying:"Bye and thanks for NOTHING."
This comes after the sacking of Education Secretary Gavin Willamson as well as Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland.
Earlier today a No.10 source had told the PA News Agency that Johnson will be conducting a reshuffle to “put in place a strong and united team” so that the UK could build back up from the pandemic.
“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter,” they added.
“But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.
“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”
