A YORK video production company has been commissioned to create a series of animation projects for a global company.

Clements Worldwide, an insurance provider, has called on Inkblot Films to support its advertisement of insurance packages for expats and diplomats, particularly car and personal property insurance while overseas.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Washington DC, Clements Worldwide provides car, property, health, life, speciality, and high-risk insurance for expatriates and international organisations in more than 170 countries.

Inkblot, set up by Mike Leigh Cooper and Jay Sillence in 2014, specialises in video production and animation for businesses, heritage organisations and third sector organisations.

Clients include Jorvik Viking Centre, York St John University, Yorkshire Playhouse, the BBC, Channel 4 Learning, YouTube, and Amazon.

Mike says that building strong networks had been an important part of Inkblot Films’ evolution. The Clements Worldwide project came about via the York Women in Tech network, and plays to the Inkblot team’s strengths.

“The animations cover everything from storyboarding and illustration to voiceovers, and they’ve been interesting projects to work on from a messaging perspective, because they are targeting niche audiences who have very specific requirements.

“It’s also been interesting navigating UK and US time zones on a project with tight timescales. Fortunately, the team at Clements has been fantastic to work with. Having delivered the first two videos, we are now in discussions with the team about further work with other departments.”

Clements marketing manager Etela Ivkovic said: “Working with the Inkblot team was a true pleasure. We had an extremely tight deadline and complex need that required a lot of creativityto simplify and clearly present our products. The team took the initiative, came up with ideas, pointed out areas that needed improvement, and closely collaborated with us to ensure our story was clearly communicated.

“We are already planning several additional projects with Inkblot and can’t wait to see what new thinking they bring to them.”