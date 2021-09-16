MORE than 50 scooterists and bikers rode from Stamford Bridge to York Minster to display their scooters and motorbikes outside the cathedral.
The gathering sought to raise awareness of Prostate Cancer and support the Minster Fund and York Normandy Veterans.
The Ride Retro event, held on Sunday, was organised by York Inset Scooter Club and Backfire Promotions.
The riders paid an entry fee and a total of £760 was raised and will be given to the York Minster Fund, said spokesman Nick Beilby.
He said the Dean of York gave an address, with Normandy Veteran Ken Cooke alongside him, and a minute’s silence was held in memory of biker Chris Rowntree and another York Normandy Veteran, the late Ken Smith.
Nick added: “Later in the afternoon we had the pleasure of the company of the York Civic Party, who were very keen to support us.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.