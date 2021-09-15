TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M62 near Goole.
The westbound carriageway was blocked after the collision near the Ouse Bridge, causing rush hour congestion, but reopened later.
Freelance photographer Sean Stewart said traffic was diverted off the motorway at Junction 37 and sent through Howden to return to the motorway at Junction 36.
He said it appeared that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were numerous police, ambulance and fire vehicles at the scene.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 7.42am to reports of a collision on the M62 westbound just before junction 37.
A spokeswoman said it We dispatched two ambulances and a clinical supervisor to the scene and two patients were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.
