THE westbound M62 has been blocked by a serious crash near Goole.
Humberside Police said emergency services were in attendance at the collision near the Ouse Bridge.
It said all lanes were currently blocked and drivers were being advised to avoid the area where possible.
Freelance photographer Sean Stewart said traffic was being diverted off the motorway at Junction 37 and sent through Howden to return to the motorway at Junction 36.
He said it appeared at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were numerous police, ambulance and fire vehicles at the scene.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.