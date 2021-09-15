What a shame the bee-friendly plants and flowers outside the art gallery are dying for the want of water.
Could someone not 'be friendly' and water them?
Lynne Lea, New Earswick, York
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
What a shame the bee-friendly plants and flowers outside the art gallery are dying for the want of water.
Could someone not 'be friendly' and water them?
Lynne Lea, New Earswick, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment