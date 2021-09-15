A MAIN road is partially blocked after an accident.
Stockton Lane in York is currently partially blocked with slow traffic due to accident at Hopgrove Lane South close to the Toby Cavery pub.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
