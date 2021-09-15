Yippee, someone else who realises that our electrifying future isn’t all singing and dancing! (Some home truths on electric vehicles, Letters September 9).
Another point to add to those made by Dr Scott Marmion: what will happen to the power grid when everyone comes home from work and puts on the kettle, oven, shower etc, then also has to plug their car in? I can hear the strain and crackle on the grid already!
People that live in terraced houses may have some problems, too, with all the power leads laid across the footpaths.
Oh, and I have been led to believe that young children are sent into the mines to bring out the lithium?
Rich Carter, Huntington, York
