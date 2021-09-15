A TEENAGER was injured in a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out shortly before midnight last night (September 14) to Filey Road in Hunmanby.

Appliances from Scarborough and Filey attended a two vehicle crash involving a Suzuki Swift and Ford Mondeo and a 19-year-old girl was extracted by crews and taken to hospital by road ambulance.

A service spokesman said: "Crews made the scene safe and left the incident with the police. Stabilisation equipment, lighting, hydraulic cutters/spreaders, small tools and sharps protection were all used."