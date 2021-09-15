POLICE were called in after a two car crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 6.28pm last night (September 14) to the Selby Bypass.
A service spokesman said: "Our Selby crew attended a two vehicle crash between a VW Golf and an Alfa Romeo.
"Both the men driving the vehicles were out on arrival and had minor injuries only. Fire crews made the scene safe by disconnecting the batteries of both vehicles and left the incident with the police."
