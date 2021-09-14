A CYCLIST was airlifted to hospital after a hit-and-run crash with an e-scooter in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened in the underpass beneath the A1237 York Outer Ring Road between Rawcliffe and Skelton at about 10.35am on Saturday.
It said the cyclist, a 31-year-old local man, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he is expected to remain for several weeks while he recovers from surgery.
It said officers were appealing for the man on the black electric scooter, described as white, tall, and aged between 20 and 40, to come forward as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
The man, or anyone who might be able to help police trace him, is asked to phone 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference NYP-11092021-0211.
