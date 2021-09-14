UPDATED 8.05AM: The missing girl from Ripon has been fotsafe and well.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Great news, the missing 17-year-old girl from Ripon has been found safe and well in Leeds.
"Thanks to West Yorkshire Police and everyone who supported the appeal."
A TEENAGER has been missing from home for two weeks.
North Yorkshire Police want to hear from missing 17-year-old Casie Ackerley who has not been seen at her home in Ripon for two weeks and concerns are growing for her safety.
A police spokesman said: "It is believed Casie could be in the Leeds area and enquiries are being carried out there by West Yorkshire Police as well as in North Yorkshire.
"She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, blue eyes, slim build and she has long brown hair.
"Casie, if you see or hear about this appeal, please get in touch with the police immediately and let us know you are safe."
Anyone with information or possible sighting of a girl matching Casie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12210201480.
