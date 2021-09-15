A YORK developer has helped find accommodation for six Afghan refugee families in the city, an MP has revealed.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she had been contacting statutory authorities, such as the Ministry of Defence, to ask them to help fleeing Afghan families, and had also approached faith and community groups and private developers.

She said many people wanted to help the refugees find a safe and secure home and she was delighted that North Star had answered that call and, through its partners Social Vision, was able to provide homes for six families to be resettled in York.

"I hope that this is just a start and other developers will also be inspired to see how they can support people coming to York."

Paul Ellis, of North Star, said:“We’re acutely aware of the situation in Afghanistan at the minute, so when Rachael approached us, we were only too happy to help.

"As a local company with a strong social conscience, North Star is committed to our great city and supporting our less fortunate residents when we have the opportunity to do so.”

Joe Gardham, of Social Vision, said York had a proud tradition of welcoming and supporting the most vulnerable communities and was rightly regarded as a City of Sanctuary.

"We know many residents will do everything they can to help, and we’re delighted to be able to source six properties so those fleeing the terror of their homeland can resettle safely.

"A roof over your head is just the start, and we remain committed to working with all in the city who can help those facing disadvantage, isolation and marginalisation find stability, sanctuary and fulfil their potential.”

Ms Maskell said that having co-ordinated a meeting of voluntary and statutory agencies, she was confident York would give the refugees a ‘warm welcome’. She had also been talking to members of the Armed Forces who had served alongside the Afghans and believed it was important we supported those who had supported them while serving their country.