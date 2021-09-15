STRIKING external and internal signage has been installed at York's bold new development of apartments and offices following a five-figure deal.
Widd Signs designed, manufactured and installed more than 300 signs at Hudson Quarter, the sustainably-built development of three blocks of luxury apartments and penthouses, alongside a further building with Grade A office space.
Ranging in size and style, the high-spec signage includes external and internal wayfinding, as well as room numbering throughout each of the blocks.
The Leeds-based company was commissioned by joinery firm Wroot Contracts, who have supported main contractor Caddick Construction on the scheme opposite York railway station.
Tony Bennett, project manager at Widd Signs, said: “We’re proud to have played our part in helping to put the finishing touches on this hugely impressive scheme in the heart of York.
“As befits such a prestigious development, the signage has been crafted to a very high-spec, with our 70-strong team of experts providing a turnkey solution, designing, manufacturing and installing everything themselves.”
Jonathan Wroot, director at Wroot Contracts, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Widd Signs to complete this luxury development.
“Their attention to detail and commitment to quality craftsmanship is evident in every sign, with their team making it easy to execute what on paper was a challenging brief.”
Last month it was confirmed that legal and professional services business, Knights Plc were the first commercial tenant to move into the development, which is situated opposite York Railway station.
The scheme was developed by Palace Capital and delivered over a 26-month construction programme.
