UPDATED 6.20PM: North Yorkshire Police say the wanted man has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order.

 

POLICE in York are hunting a wanted man.

North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal to try and locate a York man wanted for alleged breach of non-molestation order.

The force say that 40 year-old Thomas James Kitchen who is a wanted man and believed to be in the York area.

A police spokesman said members of the public should call 101 if they have any information which could help locate him, quoting police reference number 12210189976.