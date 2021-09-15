THE names of 1,250 York babies who each had a tree planted to commemorate their birth have been handed to the Lord Mayor of York so they can all go in the city’s archives.
The York Rotary Family Tree Partnership planted 1,250 trees to commemorate babies born in York in 2018/19 in an area of land off Haxby Road owned by York St John University.
Frank Paterson, of the Rotary Club, speaking during a ceremony at the Mansion House, thanked a range of partners who ensured the project could go ahead and become a success, including the university, Tree-mendous, the Woodland Trust, York Cares and Brunswick Nursery.
He said there would be a second community picnic at the site on Sunday,September 26 for those involved, with families welcome to drop in between 11am and 3pm, adding: “If it isn’t picnic weather on Sunday 26th, do come along and compare the trees’ growth with how much your baby has developed!”
