AMONG those jailed by North Yorkshire magistrates recently were four men.
Jamie Albert Palliser, 26, of Westway, Eastfield, Scarborough, was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge. He admitted causing actual bodily harm to a woman.
Oliver Duke Wharton, 24, of the Peasholme Centre, Fishergate, York, was jailed for 12 weeks.
He admitted assaulting two women in Fossgate on March 21. He was also ordered to pay each £100 compensation
Jason Francis Smith, 45, of St Mary’s Terrace, York, was jailed for 44 weeks. He admitted two charges of shop theft. The sentence included a term previously suspended. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Deniz Altin, 20, of Friars Walk, Heworth, York, was jailed for 12 weeks. He admitted driving whilst disqualified and using a car without insurance.
In addition to the jail term, he was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
The sentence included resentencing for earlier offences.
