A LAW firm with offices in York, Malton and Wetherby is expanding its team.

Ware & Kay Solicitors has strengthened its corporate and commercial team with the appointment of corporate and commercial solicitor, David Silver.

David has more than 40 years' experience in the field, in the UK and abroad, handling complex cases and providing advice in all aspects of company and business sales together with mergers and acquisitions.

He will advise on shareholder agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate finance and company law.

David has particular experience in advising firms on company formation and compliance and writing commercial contracts, both domestic and cross-border, international franchise agreements and terms of trade across a wide range of business sectors.

David said: “I am looking forward to joining a highl- regarded and ambitious growing local firm which places great value on the relationships it has with its clients.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to grow further and continue to build on existing services.

"My aim will be to provide further impetus to, and extend the reach of, the corporate and commercial services team to drive stronger performance and I look forward to being part of the firm’s future growth and development."

Meanwhile, Danielle Bebbington, a qualified solicitor has joined the wills and probate department and will be based at the York office, advising clients on a broad range of matters.