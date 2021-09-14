THE Winter Wonderland will be making a welcome return to York this year.

Organisers have announced today that the popular outdoor ice rink, vintage funfair and Santa’s grotto will be open from Friday November 19 to Sunday, January 9 to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet with tickets on sale now, following a year’s absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland has been a regular Christmas attraction at York Designer Outlet since 2010 but was cancelled last year. This year will mark its 16th season in York; the event made its debut as The Ice Factor on the Eye of York in 2005.

Paul Tyler, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to see the return of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. After the difficulties everyone faced last Christmas, we are very excited to be hosting once again festive activities for all of the family to enjoy. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the previous years and are delighted to know how much it means to the community that Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland is back.”

James Cundall, Producer of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland, said: “Being able to bring Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland back to York after such a long and difficult interval is very exciting for all involved. Over the years the event has become a magical part of Christmas for many families, so was one of the many things we all missed last year. Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland brings family and friends together at this special time of the year and we look forward to welcoming everyone this November, whether for a glide around the ice rink, to experience the fun of the fair, enjoy a hot chocolate or visit Santa.”

Tickets for a one-hour skating session at The Ice Factor are priced at £11.50 for adults and £10.50 for children and concessions.

Family packages are available for families of three, four or five. Tickets for parents and toddlers aged four and under are priced at £11.50 from Monday to Friday during term time. Special packages are also available for parties, schools, clubs and youth groups, with discounts applying to groups of 20 or more.

Book via yorkshireswinterwonderland.com or directly at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theicefactor - booking fee applies. Tickets can also be purchased on site, subject to availability. Penguin and Snowman skating aids can be hired on site; pre-booking is not available.

Visits to Santa’s Grotto are priced at £5 per child with a £1 family booking fee, and can be booked at www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/York. A reservation is required to visit Santa but can be made on the day, subject to availability.

Tokens for the vintage funfair can also be purchased on site at £3 per person per ride/game stall. For full details of prices and times visit yorkshireswinterwonderland.com or call 07985 331802.