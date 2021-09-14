AN AMBITIOUS development of apartments and offices in York has won a major award.

Hudson Quarter, by Palace Capital, has scooped a Gamechanger Award at the Variety Yorkshire Property Awards, held at Rudding Park, Harrogate.

The Gamechanger category recognises the material effect on the surrounding environment and demonstrate excellence in conception, design and execution.

The landmark development which completed in spring has created 127 apartments and 39,000 sq ft of Grade A office space in the heart of York with the first residents moving in earlier this year in May.

It marked the culmination of the three-year venture which cost an estimated £35m after planning consent was granted in 2017 for the site.

Neil Sinclair, chief executive officer of Palace Capital, said it was 'tremendous' that Hudson Quarter, which is opposite York Railway Station, had been recognised as having a major positive impact to the local environment and in York.

“This award is testament of the whole project team, of which all except one are Yorkshire based, which has worked extremely hard over many years to ensure the ambitious concept of Hudson Quarter was delivered to the highest possible standards and has been classified as BREEM Excellent."

Legal firm Knights has taken part of the office space at record rental levels for York.

The site was previously home to a former British Rail office building; before that, it formed part of the original station which opened in 1839.

Hudson Quarter is also shortlisted for Property Week Awards and Yorkshire Business Insider Property Awards.

The mixed-use development was finished in Spring this year and includes 127 apartments, around 39,500 of commercial space and landscaped grounds.

Caddick Construction was the main contractor for the project.