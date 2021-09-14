A NEW 100-foot mural depicting famous attractions in York has been unveiled at the LNER Community Stadium in Huntington.

It features York’s iconic sites, including York Minster, the city walls, and Clifford’s Tower with a white Yorkshire rose flag, as well as players from York’s City Knights and York City FC teams - complete with an Azuma train departing from the train station.

The mural has been painted on the West Stand wall of the Monk's Cross ground, and been sponsored by London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We felt it was important that the new mural reflected many of the things that make York such a wonderful place to live and work.

“Its a great piece of artwork, and we’ve already had some incredible feedback from fans and the wider community.”

Football fans will be some of the first to see the completed mural as York City’s FA Cup second round game against Hebburn Town commences on Saturday, September 18.

The mural, designed by John Starkey at the University of York's Design and Print Solutions, has taken a year to plan and 100 hours to create.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “The mural looks fantastic and perfectly captures the spirit of the stadium and wider complex as an incredible community facility for the local community and the whole of York.

“I am sure it will be appreciated by all fans and residents who visit the sports and community facilities for years to come.”

The mural comes after the 8,500 seat community stadium was first opened in December 2020 after eight years’ worth of delays, first financed by City of York Council back in 2008 and was due to be completed in 2012.

The completion was delayed in part due to the Covid-19 restrictions, and building and design issues with the site.

It finally opened its doors to sports fans in May 2021, as York City Knights played against Oldham in the Betfred Championship.

The stadium also acts as a leisure centre, with a gym, three swimming pools, fitness classes, sports halls with four courts, outdoor pitches for the public to book, and a climbing wall.

In 2022 York is due to host the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup at the stadium.