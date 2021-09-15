A YOGA instructor was forced to flex her wits as she launched a business while juggling motherhood with a baby and young son.

Lucy Nickson was one half of the duo behind Millfield Fitness Studio in Clifton, York, which had to close due to coronavirus restrictions and then, operate under strict conditions.

To survive the impact of the pandemic, the studio moved online with classes running virtually throughout the day.

Pregnant, Lucy continued to teach remotely from her home throughout the first lockdown despite suffering from terrible morning sickness.

When her business partner Debbie Jenkins chose to move on with her own venture, Lucy decided to take the plunge and go solo.

She threw herself into putting her own stamp on the business and relaunched as Rebalance Studios, offering yoga, fitness and pilates, while still caring for her new daughter Poppy and son Arthur.

“After finally being allowed to open in May, I have rebranded and refurbished the studio, laying floors, teaching a full timetable - all with a three-year-old, nine-month old baby and under Covid restrictions,” said Lucy.

“To say it’s been a whirlwind would be a massive understatement but I am really proud of what I’ve created and that our members have returned and are loving it.”

Lucy, who was a musical theatre performer in London before returning to York with her husband Pete, added: “I had terrible sickness during pregnancy. Everyone was watching me streaming classes and then rushing off [to be sick]. We just carried on. They were really understanding.

“Naively I thought when we reopened the numbers would be back to normal but we were running at 30 per cent of normal capacity because of social distancing.

“Going on maternity leave meant we could reduce the timetable to what it looks like now. My priority it still my family but I love the studio and the community.”

Lucy said her clients had remained supportive - a key reason for continuing.

“I have stripped the studio back to everything I loved doing before - yoga, fitness and pilates. It has been a massive journey and I have done all of it on my own. I am not at 100 per cent capacity because I don’t want that. It has been a balance to make it a business at the same time as a community that people want to come back to.”