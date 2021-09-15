TWO new programmes are being launched to boost business growth across North Yorkshire and the East Riding.
Developing Your Business Through Graduates aims to help SMEs who want to maximise the potential of new graduates among its team, while the Support For Changing Markets programme aims to help SMEs who want to grow or identify new markets in their business.
Arden Matheson Training Solutions is working with the University of York and the Specialist Skills Support Programme to deliver the programmes, which are part funded by the European Social Fund, and free for participants.
Arden Matheson, based at Innovation Centre, Heslington, specialise in creating and delivering tailored learning to support small to large businesses grow, retain and build their employees and teams.
Josie O’Hanlon, from the learning and development specialists, said: "Graduates bring so much energy, skill and often untapped potential into a business. With support and guidance they can offer unique insight and dynamic drive."
Holly Arden, founder, said: "Moving into new markets can be both daunting and exciting for business leaders. We will support clarity of vision, confidence and a clear plan of action for SMEs."
Limited spaces remain on both programmes.For details on how to access these completely free of charge services contact hello@ardenmatheson.co.uk
To be eligible, SMEs must have fewer than 250 employees.
