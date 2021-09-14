AN ART installation which only ran at York Minster for three days last autumn before being scuppered by lockdown is to return to the cathedral next month - and more people are being filmed for it today and tomorrow.
People We Love features York residents and people who are dear to them. “Positioned in the nave, this temporary ‘congregation’ at the Minster will be made up of a collection of five large high definition screens which will show a series of video portraits, focused on people that have been filmed looking at a photograph of someone they love," said a spokesperson.
"The viewer won’t know who is being looked at but will experience the emotion on the face projected on screen before them, interpreting each unspoken story.”
Filming for the updated exhibition takes place at Spark:York from 10 am-5 pm today and tomorrow.
They said it will take around 15 minutes to complete for each person and people need to bring a picture of the person they love - either physical or digital, such as on a phone.
"To book a 30 minute filming slot, people can either email PWL@yorkmediale.com , with a name and preferred time and date, or visit https://yorkmediale.com/projects/people-we-love/."
