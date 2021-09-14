EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash in York city centre.
Police have closed the road in Tower Street close to the magistrate's court after an accident involving a taxi and flat bed truck.
Two ambulances are at the scene and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has two fire engines on the scene and North Yorkshire Police have closed the road from the junction of Tower Street down to Skeldergate Bridge. The road is also closed at the junction with Coppergate.
Two buses are stuck inside the closure - one a sight seeing bus and the other the number 26 to Fulford.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.