RESIDENTS are being reminded that passes will soon be needed at some household waste recycling sites.

As The Press reported in July, changes will be brought in meaning that from Friday, October 1, residents living in the East Riding Council area will need passes to gain entry to any of the area’s household waste recycling sites.

The council say the passes have been introduced to make sure the sites are only being used by East Riding residents.

Passes will be needed to gain entry to the sites which include those in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Beverley.

Residents living in the East Riding will have already received their free passes, as thousands were posted out in July and August, together with new bin collection calendars, along with instructions of how to use them.

They can be used to gain entry to any of the council’s 10 household waste recycling sites.

It is hoped the new scheme should also help to reduce the queues building up at some sites.

The council says that neighbouring Hull City Council, already use a similar system.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We are bringing these passes in to make sure East Riding residents are getting full use of the waste and recycling facilities available to them.

“Residents in the East Riding do a fantastic job with their recycling, which is there for everyone to see when the recycling league tables are released each year.

“I would encourage all residents to keep hold of their passes and prepare for the change coming from 1 October.”

From that date, if a pass is not displayed in a vehicle, a site attendant will query whether that person lives in the East Riding and has a pass.

Alternatively, a valid driving licence, utility bill, council tax bill or bank statement showing the person’s address can be used to prove that person lives at an East Riding address.

However, non-East Riding residents will be turned away.

The council won’t replace any passes through loss or damage. If a resident misplaces their pass they can use the alternatives instead.

All passes will be renewed just before the expiry date of December 2022.

