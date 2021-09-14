EMERGENCY services were called in after a car ended up on its roof after a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out last night (September 13) to the A59 at Kexgill between Harrogate and Skipton after a white BMW was involved in an accident.

TC David Minto said: "It was a single vehicle road traffic collision. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital. The driver has serious but not life-threatening injuries."