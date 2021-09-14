A WARNING has been issued for rain today in York which could lead to flooding and other disruption.
The Met Office yellow warning runs from 6am to midnight.
It says many areas will see a wet day today but there is the chance of very heavy rainfall in some areas, with a chance of homes and businesses being flooded and spray and flooding on roads causing difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment