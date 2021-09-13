THE driver of this car suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after it crashed on the A59 in North Yorkshire.
Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted that the single vehicle crash happened at Kexgill, between Harrogate and Skipton on Monday.
He said both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital.
He thanked the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the MoD police for their support.
