I have been checking on current government health advice.
Government advice is that there is such a low health risk from Covid that it’s fine to spend a couple of hours in night clubs, as part of crowds at the theatre and the footy or on packed commuter transport.
Government advice is also that there is such a high health risk that parents are strongly advised not to spend a few minutes accompanying their five-year-olds into school to reassure them as they start the new school year.
What was that website again? Ah yes. Confused.com.
David Lewis, Church End, Cawood, Selby
