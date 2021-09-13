YORK has been named as one of the UK's most in demand locations for new build homes.

This research - compiled by Insinkerator - has revealed the towns and cities with the biggest consumer demand for new build flats, apartments and houses.

York ranked fourth on the list with 1,766 searches per 100,000 annually.

Nearby Leeds fell in 10th place.

It comes after plans for 60 new affordable homes to tackle York's housing crisis were rejected by City of York Council over Green Belt land issues.

Opposition councillors previously claimed that families are seeing their children and loved ones pushed out of the city because they cannot afford to live in York.

However the Council has set out plans to build 600 new homes on land its owns - with 40 per cent of the houses classed as affordable and the rest sold at their value on the housing market.

The price of the average new build in the UK has surged by 272 per cent since 2000, recent analysis by Warwick Estates suggests.

What do people think about new build homes?

The study by Insinkerator also gathered data from 270 households across the UK to find out what consumers wanted in a new home - and whether there was confidence in new build houses in the UK.

It showed that first-time home buyers are primarily interested in surrounding green space; energy efficiency for heating and fixtures and commuter links to a major urban centre.

The study found more needs to be done to make new build homes in the UK a good long-term investment.

36 per cent of the prospective buyers surveyed were not confident in the lasting value of a new build while only 24 per cent said they would be confident in the overall.

This is compared to 29 per cent who said they would not be confident in the quality of construction.