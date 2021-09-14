York Housing Association do a great job in providing affordable housing, but they were wrong to seek permission for a new development on Green Belt land (60 new homes plan scuppered, September 13).
City of York Council should refuse permission for new housing on such land until all the many brownfield disused sites have been filled or rejected as inappropriate.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
