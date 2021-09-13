UPDATED 5.30PM: The road has now been cleared and the overturned army vehicle removed.

 

A MAJOR road is partially blocked after a crash involving an army vehicle.

The A64 westbound at Fulford is currently partially blocked with slow traffic due to an overturned army vehicle at the A19 Fulford Interchange.

The crash is near the turn off for the Designer Outlet and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were called to the scene and said no one was trapped.

A service spokesman said: "Crews made the scene safe by attending to fuel leaking."

 