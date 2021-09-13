YORK'S Christmas market - St Nicholas Fair - is bringing its festive alpine chalets back to the city centre for 2021.

Organisers behind the event promise the city-wide Christmas offer will be bigger and better than ever.

York will twinkle with stunning Christmas lights, giving a special festive back drop for residents and visitors to the city centre to enjoy.

Delivered by York BID in partnership with Make It York, the winter light scheme this year will illuminate the Tree of Light at the Eye of York, beautiful Christmas trees on St Helen’s Square, Parliament Street and Shambles Market and York’s historic bars.

Here's everything we know so far about the event...

When is the Christmas market taking place?

The 2021 event will run from Thursday, November 18 to Thursday, December 23.

How many stalls?

In total 68 festive alpine chalets will be spread across Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, offering a range of unique gifts, seasonal food and drinks and local produce.

Read similar articles: Winter wonderland attraction and ice rink returning to York

Will Thor's tipi be at the Christmas market?

Thor's tipi will be back for its sixth year in Parliament Street. It will be ther from November 17 to January 2 next year.

It will serve traditional ‘Winter warmers' - such as mulled wine and luxury hot chocolate - with delicious feasts by Yuzu Street Food.

What other food and drink can you buy?

The rustic Yorkshire Barn in St Sampson’s Square will warm up guests with festive food and drink, from hot chestnuts to mulled wine and King’s Square will host the much-loved Vintage Carousel throughout the festive season.

When is the York Early Music Christmas Festival taking place - and will there be more live music?

The National Centre for Early Music will be holding their York Early Music Christmas Festival from December 3-11.

It will feature Joglaresa, whose exuberant music and wassailing sums up Yuletide in music and song. The Gesulado Six, returning to York after playing to packed houses in the York Early Music Festival 2021; and award-winning young artists Prisma, from Germany.

Residents and visitors can also look forward to a host of other festive events taking place at the city's attractions - not to mention entertainment at the city’s theatres and venues, with pantomimes and Christmas carol concerts.

Will there still be a virtual, online Christmas market?

Following the success of last year’s virtual Christmas market, an online market will run on visityork.org throughout the whole festive season.

Helping to bring the magic of St Nicholas Fair into homes across the country, the virtual market will offer a safe and snug option for those looking to purchase their festive gifts online this year, whilst also supporting York’s traders, retailers and attractions.

Is it free?

For those who have never been to York's Christmas market before, you do not need to pay entry. It is a free event.