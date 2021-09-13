YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has increased, the latest official figures show.
The number of coronavirus cases in York has increased by 73, taking the city's rate of infection to 466 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
That marks a higher rate of infection than the England average of 385.9.
The figures also show that three quarters of people in York have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show 137,833 people had received both jabs by September 9 – 74 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.
Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.
