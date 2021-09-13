A MAN jailed for using a table leg as an offensive weapon has won a reduction in his sentence - of three weeks.

Jordan Matthew Simmons, 25, will still spend more than a year behind bars.

He was already serving a jail term for two shop thefts and assaulting an emergency when he appeared before North Yorkshire magistrates to answer for the table leg offence, York Crown Court heard.

Recorder Mariga Mostafa, sitting with two magistrates, said they had to decide what sentence he would have received if all the offences had been sentenced at the same time.

They cut his 21-week sentence imposed at Scarborough Magistrates Court for the table leg offence to 18 weeks.

It will be served after the 36 weeks a different bench of magistrates had given him for the other offences, making a total sentence of 54 weeks.

Simmons, of Whin Bank, Scarborough, admitted having an offensive weapon in public and appealed his sentence to the crown court.

Brooke Morrison, for the CPS, told the appeal court Simmons had gone into a house to get the table leg and had had to be restrained by another man in the street to stop him a group of people.

Simmons has 135 previous convictions including a previous conviction for having an offensive weapon in public.