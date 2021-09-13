M&S Food have launched their Christmas range ahead of the festive season.

The collection will be available to buy in stores across the country from tomorrow.

Items shoppers will be able to purchase include a host of light-up snow globe liqueurs and what they claim is the “first ever light-up chocolate box”.

The launch is several months before Christmas Day arrives, but M&S state that they have already sold nearly a thousand frozen turkeys as interest starts to ramp up.

Here’s some of the items you can purchase as part of M&S Food’s festive range.

What can I buy in the M&S Food Christmas range?





Light-Up Chocolate Box

Light-Up Chocolate Box (M&S Food)

M&S claim this is the “first ever light-up chocolate box” with the Magic & Sparkle Light-Up Chocolate Box.

Alongside the “snow-dusted” chocolates you can enjoy, there is the opportunity to take in twinkling stars inside the box alongside some festive scenery.

It will retail at £20, and can also be joined by some Shortbread Light-Up Houses.

These are slightly cheaper at £5 each, and can make for pretty ornaments on a mantelpiece once the shortbread is all gone.

Snow Globe Liqueurs

Snow Globe Liqueurs (M&S Food)

What is described as M&S Food’s “Christmas showstopper” is their Snow Globe Liqueurs.

It has proved to be a popular item in the past, and makes a return as a result.

Shoppers can also enjoy some new flavours and brand new bottle designs, with Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur and Madagascan Vanilla Spiced Rum Liqueur being the newcomers here.

Of course, last year’s favourite in the Clementine Gin Liqueur also makes a comeback.

These bottles are inspired in design by the Nutcracker ballet, and will be available at the price of £20 a bottle.

‘The Marksologist’

'The Marksologist' (M&S Food)

The alcohol-based items carry on here with ‘The Marksologist’, a collection of six ready-to-drink premium cocktails.

Time has been taken by the M&S mixologists to do all the hard work, so that shoppers can serve a great-tasting drink every time.

You can choose from the likes of Espresso Martini, Passion Star Martini and the Verdita Margarita

Each bottle of a specific cocktail comes to the price of £18.

Golden Blond Chocolate

The Golden Blond collection (M&S Food)

Going back to the food side of things sees M&S Food describe this next item as “your new chocolate obsession” with golden blond.

This effect is achieved by slowly caramelising white chocolate over several hours.

It will be included in many of the festive treats at M&S, including the aforementioned Light-Up Chocolate box.

Other items it will make an appearance in is their Golden Blond Chocolate Florentines, Triple Chocolate Panettone and Golden Blond Chocolate Liqueur.

Christmas Pudding Flavour Truffles

Christmas Pudding Truffles (M&S Food)

If you’re looking for something a little different on the sweet side at M&S Food, then these Christmas pudding flavour truffles might suffice.

The “wonderfully rich” flavour of the classic dessert is rolled up in a chocolate truffle for your enjoyment for £6 a box.

Additionally, other sweet treats include the Magical Mushrooms – Belgian milk and golden blond chocolates with a Piedmont hazelnut praline centre.

April Preston, Director of Product Development, said: “I can’t wait for customers to see the ulimate collection of gifts we’ve created this year, bursting with that signature M&S magic you know and love!

“Our iconic light-up snow globe liqueurs have been given a new look and we have introduced a gorgeous spiced sugar plum flavour, along with our first ever rum liqueur – a must try!”

“And it’s not just the globes that will be illuminated this year, with the world’s first light-up chocolate boxes as well as shortbread and tea tins that shine brightly.

“The chocolate everyone is talking about, golden blond, can be found in many of our sweet treats including our Magical Mushrooms – I’ll leave you to discover those!

“And how could we forget ‘The Marksologist’: our new range of premium pre-mixed cocktails that Tom Cruise would be proud of.”

She added: “There’s so much more to come throughout the season, so keep your eyes peeled!”