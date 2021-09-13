A MAN was seriously injured in incident at a pub.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Norton in Ryedale.
A police spokesman said: "The incident happened near the rear car park of The Union pub in Norton at about 9.30pm on Saturday (September 11). A man in his 20s suffered a serious head injury, and was taken by ambulance to York Hospital where he was treated and admitted.
"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident. Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident – it is believed the victim had contact with several people in the pub."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210200104, or email beverley.garbutt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
