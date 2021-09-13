A NEW beer festival coming to York next month is extending its stay in the city.

The organisers of Yorktoberfest have announced that extra dates will go on sale from today, as demand for an autumn cheer-up has led to several sold-out sessions.

Yorktoberfest will now run from Thursday 21 to Saturday 23 October in addition to the original dates of Thursday 28 to Sunday October 31, where the Friday and Saturday sessions are already sold out.

Tickets are priced from £15 per person.

Yorktoberfest will follow in the traditions of the first Oktoberfest staged in Munich in 1810, bringing beer, bratwurst and oompah to a giant Bavarian-styled beer tent in the Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse, as well as a vintage funfair to complete the festive scene.

The New York Brass Band will step into lederhosen and dirndls, and take on a new persona as the New York Oompah Brass Band, and add some thigh-slapping, foot-stomping Oktoberfest tunes to their repertoire of feel-good disco classics.

Also taking to the stage will be internationally acclaimed drag artist Velma Celli who will add to the party with her powerhouse vocals and outrageous humour.

Co-producer Johnny Cooper, CEO of Coopers Marquees, said: “We are looking forward to seeing one of our biggest marquees at 160m long, installed on the Knavesmire and themed with all things Bavarian including a stage, bespoke thatched wooden barns, flags galore and generally everything needed for a great night out.”

Co-producer James Cundall, CEO of Jamboree Entertainment said: “We are determined to bring events to York that people can enjoy after the long months of Covid restrictions, and with sessions selling out already it seems there is demand for an autumn cheer-up event.

"Yorktoberfest promises to be an evening of hearty fun, with beer, bands, and bratwurst, not to mention a drag queen. Dust off the fancy dress outfits and come along.”

Yorktoberfest will have a strictly limited capacity, with specific opening times: Thursdays 21 and 28 and Friday, October 22 from 7pm until 11pm (Friday 29th October is sold out), two sittings on Saturday 23rd October from 1pm until 5pm and from 7pm until 11pm (both sessions on Saturday 30th October are sold out), and one sitting on Sunday, October 31 from 1pm until 5pm.

Tickets for Yorktoberfest are on sale through ticketsource.co.uk/yorktoberfest, priced at £15 per person for unreserved seating, a reserved table of six for £90 (equivalent to £15 per person), and a VIP table of six for £135 (equivalent to £22.50 per person) will be situated closest to the stage.