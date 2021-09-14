IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are eight badminton teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know?
Pictured above, are some of the York competitors who took part in the BR Eastern Region 1975 Badminton Championships at the Railway Institute.
Next up...
CLIFTON A BADMINTON TEAM 1979: Pictured, from the left: Janet Hepworth, Mick Riley, Shelaugh Barker, Keith Fuller, Hilary Falkingham and Geoff Collins.
YORK BADMINTON CLUB 1971: Pictured above, York Badminton club. From the left: Jack Sinclair, Beryl Appleby, David and Penny Bowden, Richard Thorp, Mabel Gallagher.
YORKSHIRE BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 1969: From the left: Rod Peel, David Powell, Janice Underhill, Jim Caller, David Clayton and Doug Scott.
YORK YOUTH TEAM 1976: This York Youth badminton team had clinched the Yorkshire and Northumberside Youth Championships with a victory at Scarborough. The team (from the left) Andrew Hopwood, Carol Anderson, Paul Turner, Jane Mitchell, Richard Pauw and Catherine Wood.
YORK YOUTH TEAM 1977: From the left: Richard Pauw, Julie Sykes, Paul Turner, Jane Mitchell, Andrew Hopwood, Carol Anderson and Geoff Oxley. Missing from the team photograph is Cathy Wood.
YORKSHIRE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS 1982: From the left: Paula Kilvington, Diane Simpson, Lynda Gardner and Pam Hamilton (the winner).
YORKSHIRE RESTRICTED BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 1974: Pictured above, Mrs Judith Charlton and Miss Charlotte Lindsay.
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.