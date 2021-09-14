IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are eight badminton teams from the past.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know?

Pictured above, are some of the York competitors who took part in the BR Eastern Region 1975 Badminton Championships at the Railway Institute.

York Press: CLIFTON A BADMINTON TEAM 1979CLIFTON A BADMINTON TEAM 1979: Pictured, from the left: Janet Hepworth, Mick Riley, Shelaugh Barker, Keith Fuller, Hilary Falkingham and Geoff Collins.

 

York Press: YORK BADMINTON CLUB 1971

YORK BADMINTON CLUB 1971: Pictured above, York Badminton club. From the left: Jack Sinclair, Beryl Appleby, David and Penny Bowden, Richard Thorp, Mabel Gallagher.

 

York Press: YORKSHIRE BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 1969YORKSHIRE BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 1969: From the left: Rod Peel, David Powell, Janice Underhill, Jim Caller, David Clayton and Doug Scott.

 

York Press: YORK YOUTH BADMINTON TEAM 1976

YORK YOUTH TEAM 1976: This York Youth badminton team had clinched the Yorkshire and Northumberside Youth Championships with a victory at Scarborough. The team (from the left) Andrew Hopwood, Carol Anderson, Paul Turner, Jane Mitchell, Richard Pauw and Catherine Wood.

 

York Press: YORK YOUTH TEAM 1977YORK YOUTH TEAM 1977: From the left: Richard Pauw, Julie Sykes, Paul Turner, Jane Mitchell, Andrew Hopwood, Carol Anderson and Geoff Oxley. Missing from the team photograph is Cathy Wood.

 

York Press: YORKSHIRE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS 1982YORKSHIRE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS 1982: From the left: Paula Kilvington, Diane Simpson, Lynda Gardner and Pam Hamilton (the winner).

 

York Press: YORKSHIRE RESTRICTED BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 1974

YORKSHIRE RESTRICTED BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 1974: Pictured above, Mrs Judith Charlton and Miss Charlotte Lindsay.

