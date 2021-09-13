POLICE are appealing for witnesses over reports of a violent altercation in a York pub.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the Clockhouse pub in Acomb at about 7pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Officers were told there had been a violent altercation involving several people.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.
Police are now requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 343 Aleisha Madden.
You can also email aleisha.madden@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The reference number for this incident is 12210200023.
