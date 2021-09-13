THE Post Office closure in Acomb will see the community lose "much more than just a place to post a letter and pay a bill", residents say.

The Post Office - which has been manned by popular postmaster Anand Patel since 2013 - is set to close this Saturday (September 18).

The company made the decision "following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use".

The end of Mr Patel's service has left one resident asking, "what can really fill the hole that postmaster Anand Patel leaves behind?"

Sarah Woods, Acomb resident and founder of the charity 'Chaffinch', described how Mr Patel always greets his customers by name and recalls details about their lives.

She told The Press: "For Anand, being Acomb’s postmaster hasn’t just been about selling a stamp and making sure your mother’s birthday card will arrive on time. Instead, the focus shifts to one of simply ‘being human’.

"When asked about his time in Acomb, Anand’s response was simply: 'What’s not to love?' and he proceeded to talk passionately about his life as a postmaster, whilst continuing to serve a steady stream of customers."

Sarah added: "Anand Patel certainly became an important figure within the local community and he will be sorely missed by many, including the dozens who have spoken out to express their gratitude for the role he has played in their lives."

Ahead of Mr Patel's departure, the local community rallied together to create a token of recognition for his service - an engraved clock.

The special tribute was awarded by MP Rachael Maskell (York Central, Labour) along with Acomb Explore manager Fiona Reilly.

The clock reads: "Anand Patel. A human in Acomb. 2013-2021".

Explaining the meaning behind the clock's message, Sarah said: "Through the challenges of the pandemic and the increased isolation it has brought, Anand’s brand of humanity has come to seem all the more important. Listening to him speak so passionately about the value of community, of having a chat, and sharing a smile that might just make someone’s day, it’s clear that Acomb has lost much more than just a place to post a letter and pay a bill.

"As a gesture of thanks for the role he has played in our community, Anand was presented with a clock engraved to read ‘a human in Acomb’ because that really is the best description possible."